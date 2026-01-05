King Charles considers Harry's emotional request for Archie, Lilibet?

King Charles considers Prince Harry's emotional request?

Despite their years-long differences, King Charles and Prince Harry continue to spark hopes of their emotional reconciliation.

King Charles' expected US trip in April has fueled speculations that he could visit Montecito to see his grandchildren,Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The two royals' connection can never be cut as their enduring bond is a testament to the power of family and forgiveness.

Harry is planning to reunite with his dad again this year in the US. The father-son duo previously met for the first time in over a year and a half last September, when Harry came to the UK.

However, the British monarch, 77, has not seen Harry’s children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet since they visited the UK as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June 2022.

A source has weighed in on reports of Harry's wish to welcome the King to his US home as he's keen for his children to have a relationship with the monarch.

The sources have revealed to The Times that discussions about the visit are thought to be in the advanced stage. But, no one can deny the truth that the unbreakable thread of family ties binds the two even in the midst of royal chaos.

It's too earlier to confirm weather the monarch will accept Harry's potential invitaion to meet his family, however, predictions are on the rise, with some calling it impossible as Queen Camilla will accompany him to America if the trip is confirmed.

Meanwhile, a few others believe it could be a win-win situation for the monarch if he spends few minutes for his son and grandchildren.

It would be the first visit by a reigning British monarch in nearly two decades after Queen Elizabeth's 2007 trip at the invitation of President George W Bush.

The royal visit is understood to have been strategically scheduled to align with America's 250th anniversary of independence, while Britain and the United States continue working towards a formal trade agreement.