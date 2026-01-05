 
How Prince William calmed Princess Kate's nerves before big moment

The Prince of Wales helps ground his 'nervous' wife with perfect two-word remark

Geo News Digital Desk
January 05, 2026

Princess Kate was nervous to speak in a way shed never spoken before
Princess Kate was nervous to 'speak in a way she'd never spoken before' 

Prince William knows just how to reassure his wife Princess Kate.

It’s been six years since Kate Middleton made her first-ever podcast experience on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020 to discuss motherhood and the importance of early years. And according to host Giovanna Fletcher, even the future queen was prone to nervousness.

Reflecting on the moment in a recent interview with The Times, Fletcher revealed that nerves were high before recording began. “What I think surprised me was how nervous we both were at the top of the chat,” she told the outlet, noting that Kate’s nerves probably stemmed from stepping outside her comfort zone. “She was nervous because she knew that she was about to speak in a way that she'd never spoken before.”

That is when the Prince of Wales reportedly stepped in. “Thankfully, Prince William came into the room and he said, ‘Just talk,’” Fletcher recalled, describing the brief comment as instantly calming.

Kate has been actively involved in promoting the importance of early childhood development. The podcast coincided with the launch of Kate’s Five Big Questions On The Under Fives campaign in 2020. In 2021, she launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. 

