Courteney Cox ex David Arquette says he felt ‘inferior’ to ‘Friends’ star

Courteney Cox’s ex-husband David Arquette admitted he felt “inferior” to the actor as she rose to new heights of fame during Friends.

During an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Scream star opened up about dealing with his former spouse’s mega success during their 14-year-long marriage.

Arquette was asked if he felt "inferior to" or "less than" Cox while she was on her height of fame playing Monica Geller in the hit comedy sitcom, which aired between 1994 and 2004.

"Yeah, absolutely,” the actor replied. “It's difficult... I have some of the traditional male things where I want to like, you know, provide and pick up the check and, you know, be the breadwinner.”

"In the acting world, in general, you're always going on this roller coaster of popularity and not able to get a job," he added. "So it's like this weird thing.”

“And then, when you're comparing yourself to someone who's at the top of the television iconic world, it's kind of hard to put yourself there,” Arquette, who parted ways with Cox in 2013, said.

“So there was definitely like learning and dealing with that, and a lot of pain and, you know, arguments or, you know, ego, early on,” he said.

The actor went on to reveal how the former couple was able to deal with the situation, saying, "A lot of it has to do with the way you're taking things, the way you're saying things, the way you're responding to things, the way you're allowing other, sort of, outside influences affect how you feel about yourself."

"I think building confidence or just focusing on yourself, like working out some of the pain and trauma that I had so that I could open up and own sort of what makes me happy, what my needs are, where my boundaries are," he continued.

"But we had a really great thing at the end. I just think a lot of people end up when relationships end and lawyers get involved, they really sort of battle a lot of the time and they end up really fighting and spending a lot of money to lawyers where they should be sort of splitting with each other."

Before concluding, he shared, "I just encourage people to truly try to work it out."

Arquette and Cox maintained cordial relationship despite separation, mainly because they were co-parenting their daughter, Coco.




