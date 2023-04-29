 
Royals
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
King Charles appointed Commissioner-in-Chief of Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Britain’s King Charles has been appointed Commissioner-in-Chief of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police ahead of his coronation.

In recognition of the RCMP’s 150th anniversary and the upcoming Coronation, the King took part in a ceremony in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle, where he formally accepted the role of the RCMP Commissioner-in-Chief.

On arrival, he was welcomed with a Royal Salute from four mounted members of the RCMP who have travelled to the UK to take part in the Coronation Procession.

The participating ‘Mounties’ were all on horses from the Royal Mews who were previously gifted by the RCMP to Queen Elizabeth II.

To mark the King's appointment as Commissioner-in-Chief, he was presented with a special commemorative RCMP Officer's sword by the Commissioner of the RCMP, Mike Duheme.

The King, when the Prince of Wales, took on the role of Honorary Commissioner of the RCMP in 2012 during a visit to Depot Division in Regina, Saskatchewan. 

This followed Queen Elizabeth II being appointed the first ever RCMP Commissioner-in-Chief in 2012. Her Majesty was also presented with a commemorative sword to mark her appointment.

