Buckingham Palace shares update amid King's Foundation 'fraud' reveal

King Charles prepares for a special upcoming television appearance

Buckingham Palace is trying to keep the focus on the positive as the King’s Foundation suffers a blow.

On Monday, December 22, the official Royal Family Instagram page shared an update about King Charles’ upcoming appearance on BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life, which was recorded at Dumfries House. Notably, the Dumfries House was a project undertaken by The King’s Foundation, whose chair recently admitted she lied about her credentials.

“Tune in to hear The King on BBC Radio 4’s This Natural Life tomorrow at midday, recorded at Dumfries House,” read the caption, accompanied by a photo carousel of His Majesty showing host Martha Kearney around the gardens.

“In this special festive episode, His Majesty speaks to Martha Kearney about his love of nature, the importance of the green spaces at @dumfrieshouse, and the joy of a pair of secateurs…” the caption further elaborated.

The episode — which will air on December 23 at 12 noon and again on Christmas Day at 8:35 am — was recorded in the beautiful arboretum at the Dumfries House estate. In 2007, a then-Prince Charles saved the Dumfries House, which has since been transformed by the King’s Foundation into an asset for the local community.

The latest update came just hours after it was revealed that the chair of the King’s Foundation, Dame Ann Limb, wasn’t entirely truthful about her credentials despite using the “Dr.” title.

“To be completely upfront and honest about it, I never completed my PhD at Liverpool University," she told The Sunday Times.