Prince Harry, Meghan Markle could heal their fathers' wounds?

Harry, Meghan could heal their fathers' wounds with their gentle acts as King Charles continues cancer treatment and Thomas Markle is under observation after leg amputation.

But, it seems as the Sussexes have missed the opportunity to win hearts of their ailing dads.

A royal commentator has explained why the rift between the Sussexes and their fathers will remain unresolved.

"Meghan and her father will never reconcile," according to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

The expert claimed to Fox News Digital "It's reported, though not confirmed, that she has said so by letter. Her family sounds appalling."

Fitzwilliams went on: "Her half-sister was behind the staged paparazzi photographs, which led to a rift with her father, who has also widely criticized her in the media. That has certainly led to a complete breakdown in their relationship."

"Her relationship with her father — a tragedy for both of them — is nothing short of a mess," Fitzwilliams added.

It comes after a report in The Times of London suggests that it’s unlikely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will mend their "deeply damaged" relationships with their ailing fathers.

Thomas Markle, a former Hollywood lighting director who has reportedly undergone a left-leg amputation, recently told The Mail on Sunday he doesn’t want to die estranged from his daughter.

On Dec. 12, King Charles III said an early diagnosis and treatment will allow doctors to reduce his cancer therapy in the new year.

According to the outlet, there is "little hope" that a letter Meghan wrote to her father will lead to a meeting — or even a phone call. She also hasn’t sent a photograph of her children, whom he’s never met.

Harry will not spend Christmas with the royal family as he reportedly has not spoken to his father since their reunion in September and is not in contact with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Thomas and Meghan have been estranged since she married the British prince in 2018.

People magazine reported that Meghan tried to reach her father during his health crisis, but her calls and emails didn’t get through.

The 81-year-old is currently hospitalized in the Philippines after emergency surgery.

The wounds are too deep and fresh for any peace talks to occur on either side, especially during the holidays.