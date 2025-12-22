King Charles and Diana resurface in Epstein’s secret wardrobe find

King Charles and Princess Diana made an unexpected cameo in one of the FBI’s strangest discoveries at Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous Caribbean estate, where a framed newspaper front page featuring the royal couple was found hidden inside a wardrobe at Little Saint James.

The revelation comes as part of a trove of photos and documents released by the US Justice Department over the weekend.

The framed edition of The Times from June 1994 captured a moment that would become immortal in royal lore.

On the cover, Diana stunned in what would be dubbed her “revenge dress” while the headline recounted Charles’s televised interview with Jonathan Dimbleby, in which he declared that divorcing Diana would not prevent him from ascending to the throne.

The newspaper had been carefully positioned at the back of the wardrobe, partially hidden behind polo shirts with shoes stacked below.

That very evening, as Charles aired his private reflections to the nation, Diana made a dazzling appearance at a London gala.

The Times front page found at Jeffrey Epstein’s estate actually predates his introduction to Andrew, who would only meet the disgraced financier years later through Ghislaine Maxwell.

Over the weekend, the US Justice Department released a flood of images from Epstein’s multiple properties, giving the public a rare glimpse inside his secretive world.

However, the photos came without any context or explanation, leaving viewers to piece together the scenes for themselves.