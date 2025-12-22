King Charles argues with William, Camilla over key decision for Meghan

King Charles faces opposition from William, Camilla over decision for Meghan

This festive season, King Charles aims to make a generous offer to the estranged family members, but this move is not sitting well with Prince William and Queen Camilla.

It has been said that the monarch is not only planning to give another chance to his son, Prince Harry, but he is also inclined towards making peace with his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, to whom he walked down the aisle.

According to Heat World, "Despite everything that’s happened, Charles has not turned his back on Meghan. The more time goes by, the more empathy he seems to feel for her."

An insider shared that the King has not completely forgotten the "damage" Meghan did to the firm, but Charles feels that Archie and Lilibet's mother has a "good heart" and the Sussexes deserve "empathy and basic decency."

The 77-year-old King is putting pressure on the top aides and the key members of the family, including Prince William and Queen Camilla, to leave the bitter old chapter behind and strive for peace.

"This is not going down well with William or Camilla. They’re flabbergasted and saying he’s being way too naïve. They feel strongly that it’s asking for trouble to open the door to her," the source shared.

An insider claimed that the monarch would have sorted the Harry and Meghan issue already, but he fears the Prince of Wales' extreme anger.

King Charles "finds the whole situation incredibly sad and draining, and he doesn’t appreciate that Camilla is siding with William in this and egging him on, so it’s caused arguments between them as well," the report stated.