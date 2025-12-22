Queen Camilla leads Royal Family's holiday partnership with Battersea

Queen Camilla is a patron for Battersea and has adopted several dogs from them

Queen Camilla is leading the Royal Family’s Christmas “paw-tnership” with Battersea Dogs and Cats Home.

On Monday, December 22, the renowned animal rescue, which has the Queen as its patron, announced its holiday online collaboration with the Royal Family’s official Instagram page. The partnership was meant to help pet owners keep their animals safe and comfortable during the festive season.

Battersea released a short video starring its Senior Animal Behaviour Manager, Rob, who offers practical tips for navigating Christmas with pets in the house. Topics include managing busy households and whether Christmas trees and decorations pose a hidden danger for curious cats and dogs.

The animal welfare organisation explained the aim of the video in its caption, writing: “Battersea's Senior Animal Behaviour Manager, Rob, has our top tips for keeping your pets safe, comfortable and happy throughout the festive season.”

The video was re-posted to the Royal Family’s Instagram Stories.

The partnership reflects Queen Camilla’s long-standing connection with the charity. Her Majesty serves as Battersea’s Royal Patron and has adopted several rescue dogs from the organisation over the years. Earlier this year, she welcomed a new Jack Russell Terrier named Moley into her household.

Moley joins a legacy of Battersea rescue dogs in the royal household. Camilla previously adopted Beth in 2011 and Bluebell in 2012. Beth is now commemorated at Chelsea’s Dog Garden, alongside Snuff, the King’s dog.