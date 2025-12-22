Prince Harry, King Charles' key meeting details revealed amid Christmas cheer

King Charles, Prince Harry have special plans to make this year's celebrations unforgettable

The royal family and the Sussexes are busy with Christmas day preparations, having special plans to make this year's celebrations unforgettable not only for themselves but for their fans as well.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals will be celebrating at Sandringham as per the tradition, while the Sussexes are heading to Montecito for a memorable holiday with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The royal Christmas cards, which showcased the family's festive spirit, are already out, while the Sussexes' message was also clear that they will focus on their own family.

Harry, who reunited with his dad in September, will not spend Christmas with the royal family.

The details of father-son-duo's emotional meeting have been revealed amid Christmas cheer.

Hilary Fordwich shared the details of Harry's meeting with his dad in the UK, explaining to Fox News Digital that the wounds are too deep.

She added: "The meeting between the king and Harry was more about constitutional duty and fatherly decency — at least from the king’s side."

"Even within royal households, there are differing views among courtiers, but there is unanimity regarding the Sussexes causing stress among all. Therefore, family relationships will remain fragile, at best," the royal expert claimed.

She even does not see any peace talks on either side, especially during the holidays.

"I don’t anticipate any proper reconciliation with either of their sick fathers, given the massive rift in both instances. From the royal perspective, it’s all about preserving the future of the monarchy and stability," said Fordwich.

She went on: "Trust is a huge issue."

Meanwhile, Kinsey Schofield, shared her thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex and her estranged father's relationship, saying: "I do not believe Meghan Markle has any genuine interest in repairing her relationship with her father."

The host of YouTube’s "Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered" claimed: "Harry’s recent moves do little to suggest a sincere desire for royal reintegration."

She continued: "None of this aligns with someone serious about reconciliation with his family. At best, it shows a lack of judgment.

"Ultimately, I think Harry is seeking greater exposure in the U.K. because it allows him to present himself internationally as a working royal."