Prince William attacked by dog while shooting important video

Prince William stops mid-filming as woman and dog crash royal walk

Prince William wasn’t just promoting green spaces, he nearly scored a cameo in a dog‑walking drama.

The Prince of Wales was out in Windlesham’s Field of Remembrance Park shooting a video with English football legend Jill Scott for the centenary of charity Fields in Trust, which protects parks, playgrounds and sports fields when an unsuspecting local tumbled onto the set.

The woman, out with her dog, froze in her tracks when her off‑leash pup charged straight up to William, prompting an unforgettable “Oh my God!” that was captured on camera and quickly made its way online.

William, a well‑known dog lover who even brought his own cocker spaniel, Orla, on previous shoots took it in stride, laughing off the interruption as Scott soothed both walker and furry interloper.

The dog’s owner, clearly flustered, rushed over to apologise, while Scott reassured her with a calm, “It’s okay, don’t worry.”

William and Scott were in high spirits as they discussed the vital role green spaces play for communities, especially kids getting fresh air and exercise.

Scott, who grew up playing football in local parks and now serves as Fields in Trust president, shared how those very pitches shaped her legendary career.