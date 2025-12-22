Prince William, Princess Kate share emotional message about love and family

The Wales family, including George, Charlotte, and Louis, attend Kate's Christmas Carol Concert

Prince William and Princess Kate are spotlighting the importance of family this holiday season.

On Monday, December 22, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a short clip on their official Instagram page from the upcoming ITV special Together at Christmas. The program is tied to this year’s Christmas Carol concert, hosted by Princess Catherine earlier this month at Westminster Abbey.

Set to air on ITV and ITV Plus on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the Christmas special will give folks at home a chance to experience the concert held earlier this month on December 5. The event brought together members of the public alongside several celebrity guests, including Schitt’s Creek star Eugene Levy.

Levy, who previously appeared alongside Prince William in an episode of The Reluctant Traveler in October, reflected on the evening’s central theme during the broadcast.

“‘Love’ – that’s an important word for me. It’s kind of a ‘how you live your life.’ It starts with family, and then generally spreads, through your associations, through your friends,” he said. “Christmas is the one day when your family is together. My kids are grown, so that’s why it’s still special to me, right, when everybody's home on the day and you can kind of goof around. I’m glad that I’m here when love is such a predominant message here today.”

In the post’s caption, William and Kate quoted Eugene’s comments: “Love is how you live your life.”

They further expressed, “Brilliant to be joined by Eugene Levy at this year’s ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service.”