Princess Kate leaves granny gobsmacked with surprise front-row royal invite

Princess Kate’s festive gesture left 81 year old Ann Davies from Stockton-on-Tees completely speechless when she received a special invitation to the Princess of Wales’s annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey.

The longtime volunteer, who has spent the past decade supporting vulnerable adults through The Moses Project, found herself alongside royalty and celebrities for the December 5 celebration.

“I couldn’t believe it, I was speechless,” Mrs Davies recalled, reflecting on the moment she learned she’d be attending the prestigious event.

Known as “Granny,” she prepares meals for around 50 men battling drug and alcohol addiction, building relationships that go far beyond the kitchen.

“We’re the only family these men have in some cases,” she explained.

Her dedication extends beyond charity work, she also serves as a responsible adult at Middlesbrough police station, offering guidance to vulnerable individuals after their arrests.

At the abbey, Mrs Davies enjoyed a prime front-row spot, witnessing the festive spectacle of Christmas trees, live carols, and poetry readings from actors including Kate Winslet and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

“Catherine was mingling with the children near the front, and she stopped just a couple of places from me,” she said, describing a magical encounter with the Princess herself.