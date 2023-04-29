‘Ridiculous’ Meghan Markle ‘consumed with years-old discontents’

Meghan Markle has been branded the “Duchess of Endless Despair and Grievance” who will undoubtedly “overtake this new Cool Girl incarnation,” but not before King Charles plays his own hand.



Royal commentator and expert Maureen Callahan issued these claims.

Callahan started the chat off by saying, “When Meghan tells us how ‘ridiculous’ it is to suggest that she’s consumed with years-old discontents — well, forgive us if we don't believe her.”

“No doubt our Duchess of Endless Despair and Grievance will overtake this new Cool Girl incarnation, but in the meantime, the royals once again have played their hand expertly.”

“The palace’s feeling on all this? Meghan’s biographer Tom Bower says he believes that - in the spirit of the late Queen – everyone’s ‘delighted’ she’s not coming.” And “on behalf of sane Americans everywhere: so are we.”