Saturday Apr 29, 2023
'Scream 6' director teases Universal monster film

Scream 6 filmmaker Tyler Gillett weighed in on his upcoming untitled monster project for Universal.

"We can tell you that we're in [Dublin] right now prepping it," the director added.

"It is in the works and we're so damn excited to get to work with Melissa again. It's a crime movie that gets hijacked by a monster movie."

Anything else? It's going to be a bloodbath," he teased.

Earlier, Bettinelli-Olpin said, "It's a monster movie for Universal, so, you know, dream come true, right?"

The studio has roped in Scream directors on a new untitled monster thriller to depict a unique version of the monster legend.

Previously, Universal has adopted a strategy to revisit the legendary tales, starting with 2017's Tom Cruise-starring The Mummy, 2020s The Invisible Man, and the recently-released Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage as Count Dracula.

Meanwhile, the upcoming The Last Voyage of the Demeter also roped in Bram Stoker's popular vampire appearance, which will open in theatres on Aug. 11.

