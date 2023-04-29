 
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
Selma Blair shares wise words to younger self about hope

Selma Blair has recently shared wise words to her younger self in a moving letter as part of PEOPLE’s 2023 Beautiful Issue.

The Cruel Intentions star talked about encouragement and hope in her letter along with other stars including Eva Longoria, Rosario Dawson, Christina Ricci and Jessica Williams.

“I know you are scared of growing up. You think you won't know how to do anything successful adults do, but it will be okay. Don't worry your mind about the future so much,” wrote the Ordinary World star.

The Legally Blonde actress remarked, “I remember you at this age so well and how this picture right here was taken while REO Speedwagon was playing, and you felt something."

Selma noted, “That thing you couldn't put your finger on. It's hope.”

“Trade your fear for hope. Keep reading. Write every day. Please trust yourself. Tell the truth,” advised the Hellboy actress.

Selma further stated, “Observe. Good things will happen. And horrible things. And it will all be part of finding your footing and carrying on. You are worth loving.’

“You bought yourself the horse you always will hope for. His name is Mr. Nibbles. You will be able to do plenty,” penned the actress.

In the end, Selma added, “Please don't worry. And breathe in deeply. And exhale. Keep passing the open windows.”

Meanwhile, Selma was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2018, a chronic disease of the central nervous system.

