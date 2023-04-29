 
'Avatar: The Way Of Water' producer gives major update about future films

Avatar: The Way Of Water producer Jon Landau gave a major update about a new Na'vi will be introduced in each Avatar movie.

In addition to this, Landau also hinted at the return of Metkayina after their debut in Avatar: The Way of Water.

In an exclusive conversation with Screen Rant Landau promised new Na'vi in each Avatar sequel, while explaining how and why the Matkayina will return after Avatar: The Way of Water.

“Every movie we're going to see different Na'vi" said the producer.

"[The Metkayina] will still be there. The way I look at it is, if we introduce a clan, they will stay a part of each movie. Now we have to balance the amount of time we spend with them, but they don't go away. Because then if we put them away we are sliding their significance in the world."

"If we keep them there, if we introduce this other clan that comes in, and it serves this purpose, because they're X, Y, or Z, they're not going to be part of our full story, but if we need X, Y, or Z again, it's the same clan coming back, because that's how a real world would work."

Avatar: The Way of Water was released in 2022, is a sequel that came decade after the first film and introduces a new generation of Sullys.

The story continues when the Sky People return to Pandora and target the Sully family, Jake and Neytiri take their children to find sanctuary among the Metkayina.

