James Gunn talks working on 'Guardians of the Galaxy': 'I’ve learned so much'

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn talked about his experience working on the Guardians trilogy films.

At the world premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in Los Angeles on Thursday, Gunn detailed what he learned from the MCU, his next job and who from the cast he's looking to work with.

The 56-year-old director joined the superhero world as the Co-CEO at DC studios alongside co-head of film and TV Peter Safran.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which marks his last Marvel project has been a rich learning experience for the director, while he is set to launch his creative efforts at DC.

“I’ve learned so much,” Gunn reflected on his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“My movie before Guardians cost $3 million to make. I’ve learned a lot about the process of storytelling. I’ve learned a lot about working within a connected universe. And I’ve learned a lot about working hard on films that maybe work well, or maybe don’t work so well, and trying to make them better in post-production.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a 2023 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics superhero team Guardians of the Galaxy, produced by Marvel Studios, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

It is the sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy premiered in 2014, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 which was debuted in 2017.

While, the final film in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, and the 32nd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is set to release in theatres on May 5, 2023.

Written and directed by James Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy's starstudded cast includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Maria Bakalova, and Sylvester Stallone.

In the film, the Guardians embark on a mission to protect Rocket (Cooper) from the High Evolutionary (Iwuji).