Eva Green reacts to court victory over 'B-movie' spat

Eva Green is over the moon about her High Court win against a production company over a contract disagreement.

After the case victory, the 300 star issued a statement: "My professional reputation has been upheld.

“In this legal action, I was forced to stand up to a small group of men, funded by deep financial resources, who tried to use me as a scapegoat to cover up their own mistakes,” she said. “I am proud that I stood up against their bully-boy tactics.”

She continued, “They made false allegations about me in public court documents which the judge has now shown are totally incorrect.”

Previously, The Dreamers actor was roped in for a sci-fi film, A Patriot, as a main lead.

However, the movie was abandoned due to the collapse of production in October 2019.

The Casino Royale star sued the production company White Lantern Film for $1 million following the incident.

Reacting to the lawsuit, Lantern Film and lender SMC Speciality Finance filed a counterclaim against the star, claiming she walked back on her contract.

Earlier, the judge decided the case in Green’s favor. He declared that the actor was entitled to the fee and rejected the counter-claim, adding: “In particular, I find that Ms. Green did not renounce her obligations under the artist agreement; nor did she commit any repudiatory breaches of it.”