Members of K-pop group Apink sign on with new agency

Despite their separation from their long-time agency, Apink will continue as a full group

Four out of five members of the K-pop group Apink have signed on with a new agency named Choi Creative Lab. They released a statement on April 28th confirming their partnership with Namjoo, Bomi, Chorong and Hayoung.

Despite their separation from their long-time agency, Apink will continue as a full group and will not be disbanding.

The company provided further details on the partnership, writing:

“Hello. This is Choi Creative Lab.

We would like to announce the signing of exclusive contracts with Apink’s Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung.

These four members will continue their activities under their new agency Choi Creative Lab.

We plan to spare no support for both the individual and team activities of Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung. Through warm and embracing leadership, we plan to help the members grow further and create many happy memories.

As all members have a strong will and affection for Apink group activities, we promised to continue their team activities without disbanding the group. We will continue to cooperate with IST Entertainment in relation to Apink’s future activities.

As the members told their fans, “Apink will continue to be Apink.” We would like to ask fans for their unchanging warm support and love for Park Chorong, Yoon Bomi, Kim Namjoo, and Oh Hayoung who will embark on new journeys at a new agency.

Thank you.”