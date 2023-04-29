 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Saturday Apr 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Director Anup Singh shares emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 29, 2023

Director Anup Singh recalls final moments of actor Irrfan Khan
Director Anup Singh recalls final moments of actor Irrfan Khan 

Acclaimed filmmaker Anup Singh recently opened up about his emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments before his untimely demise in April 2020. The director had worked closely with Khan on the film "The Song of Scorpions," which was the actor's last project before his death.

In a recent interview, Singh shared how Khan had been excited about the film's release and was looking forward to sharing it with audiences. However, fate had other plans, and Khan passed away just a few months before the film's release.

Singh recalled how Khan had worked tirelessly on the film, even though he was battling cancer at the time. He said that the actor had shown immense dedication and professionalism, despite his health issues, and had given his best performance in the film.

The director also shared how Khan had been in good spirits during their last meeting, and how he had spoken about his love for the craft of acting. Singh said that Khan had expressed his hope that the film would be well-received by audiences and that it would be remembered as a fitting tribute to his legacy.

"The Song of Scorpions" is a critically acclaimed film that tells the story of a tribal woman who possesses the power to cure people with the venom of scorpions. The film also stars Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and veteran Indian actor Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles.

More From Showbiz:

Salman Khan humble about 'Pathaan' success, refuses to take credit

Salman Khan humble about 'Pathaan' success, refuses to take credit
‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview

‘I am tired’ Sooraj Pancholi gets candid in post-acquittal interview
Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot

Priyanka Chopra reveals freezing her eggs during 'Quantico' shoot
Maya Ali joins elite club of Pakistani celebs having UAE Golden Visa

Maya Ali joins elite club of Pakistani celebs having UAE Golden Visa
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new photo bewitches the internet: See here

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s new photo bewitches the internet: See here
Salman Khan pokes fun at his love life: 'I am just bhai these days'

Salman Khan pokes fun at his love life: 'I am just bhai these days'
Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict

Sooraj Pancholi distributes sweets, expresses relief over verdict
Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage

Riteish Deshmukh left speechless as mother receives love and appreciation on stage
Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards

Sanjay Leela Bhansali elated as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' wins 10 Filmfare Awards
Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Sooraj Pancholi thanks God after being acquitted in Jiah Khan suicide case

Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win

Bhumi Padnekar feels ‘overwhelmed’ with gratitude at her Filmfare win
John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports

John Abraham might return for 'Dhoom 4': Reports