Director Anup Singh shares emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments

Director Anup Singh recalls final moments of actor Irrfan Khan

Acclaimed filmmaker Anup Singh recently opened up about his emotional memories of late actor Irrfan Khan's final moments before his untimely demise in April 2020. The director had worked closely with Khan on the film "The Song of Scorpions," which was the actor's last project before his death.

In a recent interview, Singh shared how Khan had been excited about the film's release and was looking forward to sharing it with audiences. However, fate had other plans, and Khan passed away just a few months before the film's release.

Singh recalled how Khan had worked tirelessly on the film, even though he was battling cancer at the time. He said that the actor had shown immense dedication and professionalism, despite his health issues, and had given his best performance in the film.

The director also shared how Khan had been in good spirits during their last meeting, and how he had spoken about his love for the craft of acting. Singh said that Khan had expressed his hope that the film would be well-received by audiences and that it would be remembered as a fitting tribute to his legacy.

"The Song of Scorpions" is a critically acclaimed film that tells the story of a tribal woman who possesses the power to cure people with the venom of scorpions. The film also stars Iranian actress Golshifteh Farahani and veteran Indian actor Waheeda Rehman in pivotal roles.