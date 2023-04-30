Jack Nicholson attends his first 'Lakers Game' in Los Angeles after 2021

Jack Nicholson attends Lakers game with son Ray and grandson Duke

Jack Nicholson attends his first Lakers game after 2021 in Los Angeles.

Previously, Jack attended the season's opening show on October 19, 2021. Now, this is the second time he has been attending the first Lakers game.

Everybody felt so good seeing the actor attending the games. It was like a treat for them. Infact not only the fans sitting around were happy to see him but also players were excited.

Lakers famed LeBron James, during the game, walked toward the Bucketlist actor to greet him with warmth and love.

On the other hand, Larry David also walked towards the legendary actor in respect and shaked hand with him.

Jack, who played the iconic Joker character in Batman, attended the Lakers Game with his son Ray, and grandson Duke. He looked decent and elegant as ever wearing dress shirt with a checkered blazer paired with burgandy baggy pants.

As per Entertainemt Tonight, Jack Nicholson appeared at the Lakers game weeks after he was spotted on the balcony of his Beverly Hills home for the first time in 18 months.