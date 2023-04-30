 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kenan Thompson hints Pete Davidson's return to 'Saturday Night Live'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

Kenan Thompson hints Pete Davidsons return to Saturday Night Live
Kenan Thompson hints Pete Davidson's return to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kenan Thompson has hinted at Pete Davidson's return to Saturday Night Live at the premiere of his former co-star's upcoming series Bupkis.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the comedian expressed his excitement about the actor returning to the show and said that "It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show.

The 44-year-old further said: "We don't have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

"I'm a classics fan. I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new," he continued.

Talking about his former co-host, Thompson said: "He's a good kid. He's done a lot of work in a short amount of time at a very high level, so we're just all proud of him and want to support him."

Davidson became a part of the NBC show for eight seasons and left the SNL in May 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Bill Hader refuses to sign 'Star Wars' merchandise

Bill Hader refuses to sign 'Star Wars' merchandise
Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over importance of ‘good overall health’

Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over importance of ‘good overall health’
Niall Horan reveals he 'hates' Jamie Dornan for very relatable reason

Niall Horan reveals he 'hates' Jamie Dornan for very relatable reason
Bonnie Raitt reschedules upcoming concert performances amid medical issues

Bonnie Raitt reschedules upcoming concert performances amid medical issues
Jack Nicholson attends his first 'Lakers Game' in Los Angeles after 2021

Jack Nicholson attends his first 'Lakers Game' in Los Angeles after 2021
Kendall Jenner turns heads in sheer blue dress as romance with Bad Bunny heats up

Kendall Jenner turns heads in sheer blue dress as romance with Bad Bunny heats up
Jada Pinkett Smith son Jaden graced fashion show in South Korea

Jada Pinkett Smith son Jaden graced fashion show in South Korea
Prince Harry pays special tribute to James Corden

Prince Harry pays special tribute to James Corden
Levi joins his parents Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves for rare family appearance

Levi joins his parents Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves for rare family appearance
Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies

Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies
Jason Momoa ‘absolutely baffled’ by positive response to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa ‘absolutely baffled’ by positive response to Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
‘True Beauty’ star Eunwoo’s agency asks fans to refrain from coming to see him

‘True Beauty’ star Eunwoo’s agency asks fans to refrain from coming to see him