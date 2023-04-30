Kenan Thompson hints Pete Davidson's return to 'Saturday Night Live'

Kenan Thompson has hinted at Pete Davidson's return to Saturday Night Live at the premiere of his former co-star's upcoming series Bupkis.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the comedian expressed his excitement about the actor returning to the show and said that "It's like a week off for us because they know how to do the show.



The 44-year-old further said: "We don't have to hand-walk them through every single part of it. Usually, they come with ideas too, so a quarter of the show is almost already done. It's just a fun, easy week for us."

"I'm a classics fan. I'd fill the show up with all of his old characters or whatever, but it's also fun to explore the new," he continued.

Talking about his former co-host, Thompson said: "He's a good kid. He's done a lot of work in a short amount of time at a very high level, so we're just all proud of him and want to support him."

Davidson became a part of the NBC show for eight seasons and left the SNL in May 2022.

