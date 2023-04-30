 
Prince Harry won’t be allowed to wear military uniform at King Charles coronation?

Prince Harry will not be wearing military uniform as the Duke is set to attend King Charles coronation without Meghan Markle and their children next week.

According to a report by Express UK, Prince Harry might not be allowed to wear military uniform at his father’s coronation on May 6.

The publication quoted military historian Dr Peter Johnston as saying the Duke probably won’t be donning a military uniform.

He said: "I imagine Harry won't wear uniform [at the coronation].

"Even as a veteran who did two tours in Afghanistan, he won't wear uniform.

"I imagine he'll wear his medals but quite where he fits within the procession and where he comes, I think will be probably reasonably similar to where he was at the funeral as well.

"He'll be a part of it, but not necessarily, a [leading] part of it."

The military expert’s remarks come as Prince Harry was reportedly devastated that he had to take off the ER symbol from his military attire while keeping vigil at the Queen's funeral last year.

The Duke walked next to his brother Prince William, who followed King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. 

