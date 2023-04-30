Meghan Markle facing ‘a taster of what is yet to really come’

Experts warn Meghan Markle’s bid to ‘sprout up’ into the limelight this suddenly has simultaneously marked the return of anti-Sussex content the duo is constantly fighting against.

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these admissions and claims.

She started everything off by saying, “Blamo! Meghan just so happened to pop out to catch an LA Lakers game with Harry – just the happy couple, their Archewell staff and the 20,000 people crammed into the stadium.”

“As returns go, it was only marginally less subtle than her turning up with her very own marching band or taking out all the billboards in Times Square.”

“(Heaven forbid anyone might have thought she was at home sulking over the fact that, as Newsweek concisely put it in a headline, ‘The More Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Say, the Less Americans Like Them.’)”

“All of this is just a taster of what is about to come,” she also added before signing off.