Prince William, Kate quietly welcome unexpected family member at Palace

A. Akmal
January 07, 2026

Prince William and Princess Kate had been on holiday along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to spend quality time together before they resumed work in 2026.

The Waleses have understood to returned to their London home at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, January 6. In a video clip shared on TikTok the Prince of Wales was spotted climbing out of a helicopter followed by 12-year-old Prince George and 10-year-old Princess Charlotte in tow.

However, Princess Kate and seven-year-old Louis weren’t in sight. Although, eagle-eyed fans did note an unexpected member of the family on the royal grounds in surprising turn of events.

William and Kate are known to have black cocker spaniel, Orla, who gave birth to four puppies last year. 

The fans also got a good look at the new adorable additions to the family in a birthday post shared by the office of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Orla was also seen in the photo, sneakily hiding behind William.

Most fans didn’t know that William and Kate also have another black cocker spaniel as it was seen happily running around the grass near the helicopter with Orla.

Kensington Palace has been reached out by certain outlets for comment on the Wales family’s new member.

