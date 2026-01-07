Meghan Markle camp responds after astonishing As Ever glitch

Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand is once again under intense scrutiny of the public after Internet sleuths discover the shocking numbers for the inventory, raising speculation about the business.

The Duchess of Sussex, who launched her lifestyle brand in collaboration with Netflix, have had several releases but there had been one recurring problem: there was never enough stock.

The collections would get sold out in minutes, leaving fans and experts to question whether it was a genuine concern or that inventory was just kept low.

A user on reddit discovered that there was “roughly $23 million worth of product” that Meghan hasn’t yet sold and it is just sitting in inventory. 80,386 tubs of flower sprinkles, 137,455 signature fruit spread gift boxes, and 62,523 signature candles in stock at the website.

A source told The Sun that the stock order seems to be “part of the international expansion plan” that Meghan has for his business.

There are plans for As Ever to expand to other countries outside of the US, including Britain. The insider noted that the festive collection had been a success, hence it is possible that the stockroom was “beefed up” to meet the new demands once they hit international territories.

When the outlet contacted the spokesperson for a comment, they declined.

The source insisted that “it’s fair to say business isn’t just successful, it’s flying off the shelf” noting that the As Ever founder had one million jars for one product and only 130,000 left.

“It doesn’t take a genius to work out that 87 per cent of what has been ordered has sold.”