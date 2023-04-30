Enaam Ahmed qualifies in Top 10 for Indy NXT

British-Pakistani motorsports racing driver Enaam Ahmed. — Twitter/@Enaammotorsport

LONDON: British-Pakistani motorsports racing driver Enaam Ahmed put in an impressive performance in the second qualifying session of the highly-competitive Indy NXT series in a shortened 8-minute qualifying session, which enabled him to start late Sunday’s 35-lap race from the fifth row.

However, a technical glitch in the practice session on Friday restricted Enaam to only 9 laps of the circuit.

“The team and I are new to the series and learning from each other,” Enaam shared.

Talking about Enaam's efforts, Dominick Cape owner said: "I think he did a really good job. We made a lot of changes since the start of the weekend. He thought the balance was good but the car was not quick enough. We have to work on that a little bit. Enaam is really good."

The current series of races are taking place at the beautiful lush green Barber Motorsports Park, near Birmingham, Alabama.

Last year, I was at this track on the podium in third place competing in the USPro2000 championship, Enaam told this reporter.

An excited Enaam explained: "We are very happy with the progress we are making against teams with much more experience than us. It's all to play for in the Grand Prix. I will be starting from the clean side of the track, and plan to score many points. The support I am getting from my fans in Pakistan and fellow desis around the world is tremendous. I hope to make them proud on race day."

Not only that, but Enaam is also a British Formula 3 Champion, the first-ever high-level Formula Championship winner in the history of Pakistan. Emaan during the championship, Emaan also beat the record of Ayrton Senna by winning 13 races in one season.

The 23-year-old is going places around the world with his winning streaks on the dangerous tracks, driving cars at an average of 200 miles per hour — making sure that his car carries both British and Pakistani flags. Enaam is one of the brightest and most exciting young racing talents in motorsport.

He has been winning Championships and breaking records from the age of 14 and is the most successful Pakistani heritage racing driver ever in the history of motorsport.

Enaam was born to Pakistani parents in London 23 years ago. It was at the age of eight that he started taking interest in racing. His parents started funding their son’s passion by sending him to local Go-karting tracks for children but they had no idea that their son would become a European and world champion at the age of 14 - winning it one year younger than Lewis Hamilton who was 15 when he became the world champion.