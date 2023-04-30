 
Sunday Apr 30, 2023
DWDeutsche Welle

K-pop group TXT now 2nd artist with most cumulative weeks on Billboard 200

DWDeutsche Welle

Sunday Apr 30, 2023

The album debuted on the top of the chart earlier this same year 

K-pop band TXT is now the second artist with the most cumulative weeks on the Billboard 200 chart. Their latest comeback The Name Chapter: Temptation is going strong months after its release.

The album debuted on the top of the chart earlier this same year and it still holds the title of the best-selling album in the United States across every genre. It is currently charting at No. 144 on the list which marks its twelfth consecutive week on there.

This ties them with the girl group Blackpink for the second most cumulative weeks on the chart as they have both spent approximately 44 weeks there through all of their own albums.

TXT has had three of their albums chart on the Billboard 200 for ten weeks including The Chaos Chapter: FREEZE and Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child which charted for 12 weeks each. 

