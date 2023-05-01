Aryan Khan says working with Shah Rukh Khan is 'never challenging'

Aryan Khan made his directorial debut by directing his dad Shah Rukh Khan for a D’YAVOL X advertisment

Aryan Khan stepped into the director's chair for the first time with a commercial for his streetwear brand D'YAVOL X, and opened up about directing his superstar dad Shah Rukh Khan for it.

In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar, Aryan shared, “Working with my father is never challenging, because, with his experience and dedication, he makes everyone’s job easier on set."

"He also makes the entire crew feel at ease and has tremendous respect for everyone. When he’s on set I always make sure to pay extra attention, so I don’t miss out on anything I can learn," Aryan added.

On being asked if Shah Rukh shared any input, he said, “Of course, he did, and everyone involved in the project gave their input in some way. And it is important to at least listen to them because filmmaking is a collaborative effort."

Aryan continued: "If my dad's input is different from mine, and if both seem valid, you can always shoot it both ways; but don’t tell my producer"

D’YAVOL X is branded as a luxury streetwear brand and is part of SLAB Ventures- the company founded by Aryan Khan, Leti Blagoeva, and Bunty Singh.