Queen Camilla used to fly 'private jets' to romance King Charles on 'official trips'

Queen Consort Camilla used to travel on private jets to meet King Charles during his official trips.



The King, who was still married to Princess Diana at the time, made secret rendezvous during his extramarital affair.

Squadron Leader Graham Laurie, Charles’ former personal pilot shares in a new documentary: “As regards Camilla, I didn’t ever fly her but we did see her involvement in certain trips when we went abroad.

“There would be a civilian charter aircraft on the tarmac before we got there and it was still there when we left.

“I found out afterwards that actually Camilla had flown in and out on that aircraft.”

The same documentary also talks about Princess Diana's affairs with one of her bodyguards.



Royal Protection office Allan Peters reveals the former Princess of Wales was upset when she was stopped from progressing her romance.

He said: “I was in my office at Kensington Palace and... she was in the doorway throwing her shoes at the back of my head, upset, because she was putting the blame on me.”



The documentary is out on Amazon on May 6, Coronation day.

