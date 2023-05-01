 
Monday May 01, 2023
Arif Urfi

Three tourists die, four injured after jeep plunges into Neelum River in AJK

Arif Urfi

Monday May 01, 2023

A representational image of an accident signage placed on a road. — Pixabay
  • 11 tourists belong to Lahore.
  • Pak Army soldiers and police conduct joint rescue operation.
  • Personnel face difficulties in operation due to rain.

At least three people Monday died after a jeep plunged into the Neelum River near Phulawai in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Athmuqam Tehsil, police told Geo News.

A total of 13 people, including 11 tourists, were travelling in the jeep. Four among those travelling have also been injured in the incident while search is ongoing for the remaining six, according to the police.

The 11 tourists travelling in the ill-fated four-wheeler belonged to Lahore, the Neelum district's Deputy Commissioner Tahir Mehmood said.

The police and Pakistan Army’s soldiers are conducting a joint rescue operation to search for the missing passengers in the Neelum River.

Police and military personnel are facing difficulties during rescue operation due to a rapid flow of river due to rainfall in the area.

Last week, at least nine people lost their lives in a tragic accident in Thatta, Geo News reported.

The tragedy occurred in the Chalia area of Thatta where a truck and a van collided head-on, resulting in the deaths of nine passengers aboard the van, as per the police report. Eight people died on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

All of the passengers who lost their lives were residents of Karachi, according to the police. They were en route to the Kenjhar Lake for a picnic, said police. 

