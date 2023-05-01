John Leguizamo calls on for National Latino Museum

 
Monday May 01, 2023
John Leguizamo has recently urged United States government to establish National Museum of the American Latino, calling it his mission to witness prior to his death.

During Tammy Haddad's annual Garden Brunch, John told PEOPLE, “I got to meet a lot of really important people to further my agenda,” as he had to attend White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington D. C.

“I'm there to get the Latino museum on the mall and that's a big thing I want to do before I die, my mission,” said the 62-year-old.

The Happening star revealed that the museum project has been “stalled” because of the location.

“We don't want the museum to be miles out of here because it makes us feel like second-class, like it doesn't matter,” continued the Spawn actor.

John noted, “We need to be on the [National] Mall because we're that important. We've contributed 500 years.”

Elsewhere in the interview, John also talked about Hispanic representation in the entertainment industry.

“It's pathetic. I mean, white people are only 59 percent of the population, but so they should inhabit what? How much real estate should they have? At least, let's say 60 percent. We're at 20 percent of the population and less than 2 percent of the politicians, less than 2 to 3 percent of the leading roles, less than 1 percent of the editors and journalists,” explained the Collateral Damage actor.

“And it's not for lack of trying; it's not the lack of talents because we're not allowed in. We're not asked. When we ask, we're rejected. That's the situation,” he stated.

John also urged industry executives to “greenlight” more projects pitched by Latinos.

“I keep pitching, and they keep denying, and they keep having excuses. Too many excuses. Just green light and put us on, that's it,” added the actor.

