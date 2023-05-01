 
Joshua Jackson & Reno Wilson shares family stories 

Reno Wilson found someone who constantly likes to talk about their family: her fellow Fatal Attraction star Joshua Jackson.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the 54-year-old said, "Josh is the only dude that I've met who talks as much about his wife as I do," adding, "All we did was talk about our lovely wives, and he has a new baby. And my babies are big. But yeah, we had a lot of fun doing that."

Previously, the Fringe star has gushed over the fatherhood, saying it has been a "pretty spectacular" experience.

“Mama does love a dress-up and I don’t mind getting dressed up and standing next to her," the 44-year-old told the E! News, adding, "But this having a kid thing together is pretty magical."

In other news, Jackson revealed that he might not have married his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, and probably settled for an affair if he had met her some years earlier.

During an interview with Sunday Times, The Affair alum said his age plays a crucial role in his marriage.

"Partially it's age. I'm old enough to be able to do this," adding, "Partially it's about finding somebody in the right moment of life."

"If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair, but all the rest of this stuff, I was just not ready. I didn't think I ever wanted to get married," he said.

