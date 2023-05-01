 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Twitter mistakes Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk for Coronation Performance in now-deleted Tweet

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

Sonam Kapoors ramp walk gets mistaken for practice coronation performance
Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk gets mistaken for 'practice' coronation performance 

Social media platform Twitter recently faced criticism after mistaking Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk for a coronation performance. In a now-deleted tweet, Twitter India had shared a video of Kapoor walking down the runway at a fashion show and captioned it as "Watch Sonam Kapoor's coronation ceremony."

The tweet quickly went viral, with many Twitter users ridiculing the mistake and pointing out that Kapoor is an actress and not a royal. Some users also accused Twitter India of perpetuating a culture of elitism and excess, which they claimed was reflected in the tweet.

The reactions to the tweet were hilarious.

Kapoor herself responded to the tweet, expressing her confusion and amusement at being mistaken for royalty. She tweeted, "I'm confused. I didn't know I was a royal," along with a laughing emoji.

Kapoor, who is known for her fashion sense and has walked the ramp for several high-profile designers, has not commented further on the incident. However, her fans and followers continue to share the video of her ramp walk, praising her for her style and grace.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan pens emotional note as she wraps up 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan pens emotional note as she wraps up 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
Janhvi Kapoor feels 'empty' as she wraps up shoot for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'

Janhvi Kapoor feels 'empty' as she wraps up shoot for 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'
Aryan Khan's 'Dyavol X': Netizens troll brand for selling over-priced clothes

Aryan Khan's 'Dyavol X': Netizens troll brand for selling over-priced clothes
Anushka Sharma receives 'sweetest' birthday wish from hubby Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma receives 'sweetest' birthday wish from hubby Virat Kohli
Anupam Kher shares what went wrong with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Anupam Kher shares what went wrong with Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'
Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate 'seven years of togetherness'

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover celebrate 'seven years of togetherness'
Anushka Sharma's audition clip for '3 Idiots' goes viral: WATCH

Anushka Sharma's audition clip for '3 Idiots' goes viral: WATCH
Aryan Khan to make his directorial debut with web-series 'Stardom'

Aryan Khan to make his directorial debut with web-series 'Stardom'
Aryan Khan says working with Shah Rukh Khan is 'never challenging'

Aryan Khan says working with Shah Rukh Khan is 'never challenging'
Salman Khan faces legal hurdles in pursuit of fatherhood

Salman Khan faces legal hurdles in pursuit of fatherhood
Priyanka Chopra's

Priyanka Chopra's "Citadel" Beats "Succession" and "Ted Lasso" to Top Web Series Viewership Chart
Aryan Khan's premium clothing Brand, 'Nirvaan', Faces Backlash Over 'Ridiculously Expensive' Prices

Aryan Khan's premium clothing Brand, 'Nirvaan', Faces Backlash Over 'Ridiculously Expensive' Prices