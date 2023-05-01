Twitter mistakes Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk for Coronation Performance in now-deleted Tweet

Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk gets mistaken for 'practice' coronation performance

Social media platform Twitter recently faced criticism after mistaking Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor's ramp walk for a coronation performance. In a now-deleted tweet, Twitter India had shared a video of Kapoor walking down the runway at a fashion show and captioned it as "Watch Sonam Kapoor's coronation ceremony."

The tweet quickly went viral, with many Twitter users ridiculing the mistake and pointing out that Kapoor is an actress and not a royal. Some users also accused Twitter India of perpetuating a culture of elitism and excess, which they claimed was reflected in the tweet.

The reactions to the tweet were hilarious.

Kapoor herself responded to the tweet, expressing her confusion and amusement at being mistaken for royalty. She tweeted, "I'm confused. I didn't know I was a royal," along with a laughing emoji.

Kapoor, who is known for her fashion sense and has walked the ramp for several high-profile designers, has not commented further on the incident. However, her fans and followers continue to share the video of her ramp walk, praising her for her style and grace.