pakistan
Monday May 01, 2023
By
APP

PM directs authorities to stay alert as Met office forecasts more rains

By
APP

Monday May 01, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. — Radio Pakistan/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the federal and provincial authorities to remain alert and vigilant as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast more rains in most parts of the country.

According to the daily weather report issued by the PMD, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country. Rain, accompanied by wind and thunderstorms, is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Tuesday (tomorrow).

The prime minister asked the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and provincial management authorities to closely monitor the rain situation across the country.

He said the federal departments should work in collaboration with the provincial governments and departments to cope with the situation.

The premier said all the requirements should be fulfilled in the respective areas to ensure safety of the people. Wherever necessary, people should be shifted to safe areas immediately, PM Shehbaz said, adding that the National Highway Authority (NHA) and other relevant departments should monitor the inter-provincial highways.

The prime minister said effective arrangements should be made to ensure traffic flow and public convenience on the Quetta-Karachi highway in Lasbela and the Quetta-Sibbi highway in Bolan.

The people should be kept on alert in affected areas and on various highways, the premier added. He said safety of human lives and property was the top priority of the government, therefore, all the civil service departments should remain vigilant and work with vigour and responsibility.

The prime minister urged the people to follow precautionary measures in case of severe weather and cooperate with government institutions.

