 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday May 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

More rain expected as ‘clouds moving towards Karachi’

By
Web Desk

Monday May 01, 2023

A file photo of vehicles passing through accumulated rain water during rain in Karachi. — INP
A file photo of vehicles passing through accumulated rain water during rain in Karachi. — INP

Several parts of Karachi received light to moderate rains on Monday with weatherman predicted more showers in the port city in the next few hours.

Meteorological analyst said there is a possibility of heavy rain in most parts of the city in the next one to two hours.

According to the weather expert, hailstorm is also expected in some areas of the metropolis.

The areas which received light to moderate rains included I.I Chundrigar Road Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadid, Steel Town, Shah Latif Town, Karachi Airport, Model Colony, Scheme 33 Gulistan-e-Johar and others.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PDM), Sindh will receive thunderstorms/rain with few moderate to isolated heavy falls in the next 24 hours.

Moreover, hailstorms are likely to occur in Dadu, Jamshoro, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Kashmore, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Naushahro Feroz, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar districts.

While thunderstorm/rain of light/moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are also expected in TM Khan, TA Yar, Hyderabad, Mityari, Mirpur Khas, Umerkot, Tharparker, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal districts and Karachi division.

Earlier the PDM issued a weather advisory that the country was likely to experience rainfall between April 26 and the first week of May.

The PDM , in a statement released on its Twitter handle, said: “A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country from April 26 (evening/night) and likely to spread in central and southern parts of the country and may persist till first week of May.”

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan, Russia celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Pakistan, Russia celebrate 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties
Ali Zafar clarifies reports on joining political party

Ali Zafar clarifies reports on joining political party

Imran Khan reiterates readiness for elections if assemblies dissolved before May 14

Imran Khan reiterates readiness for elections if assemblies dissolved before May 14
Maryam says Supreme Court will have to accept parliament’s decision on Punjab polls

Maryam says Supreme Court will have to accept parliament’s decision on Punjab polls
Justice Isa recommends elevation of SHC, PHC chief justices to Supreme Court

Justice Isa recommends elevation of SHC, PHC chief justices to Supreme Court
Karachi's population exceeds 17.8m: PBS

Karachi's population exceeds 17.8m: PBS
How much did Fatima Bhutto spend on her beautiful wedding dress?

How much did Fatima Bhutto spend on her beautiful wedding dress?
Chaudhry Shujaat calls police action at his residence 'unacceptable'

Chaudhry Shujaat calls police action at his residence 'unacceptable'
Hina Rabbani to present Pakistan's view on Afghanistan in special envoys' meeting

Hina Rabbani to present Pakistan's view on Afghanistan in special envoys' meeting
PM's wife hails marriage of Fatima Bhutto and Graham as 'message of simplicity'

PM's wife hails marriage of Fatima Bhutto and Graham as 'message of simplicity'
US congressman concerned over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan video

US congressman concerned over 'human rights violations' in Pakistan
Imran Khan's return is being facilitated, Javed Latif claims

Imran Khan's return is being facilitated, Javed Latif claims