Rihanna gets candid on second pregnancy as she graces Met Gala 2023

Rihanna dished on how her second pregnancy is different from the first one as she graced the red carpet of 2023 Met Gala after missing the last year’s ceremony.

The pregnant singer turned heads in a breathtaking white Valentino gown as she made her grand appearance alongside partner A$AP Rocky.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Diamonds singer said that her second pregnancy is “so different” from the first one.

"It's so different from the first one," the superstar said. "No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything's different, but I'm enjoying it."

"I feel good. I feel energetic,” Rihanna added.

She went on to express her love for her son, whose name has not been revealed yet, saying, she's in “love" with her little bundle of joy.

"I'm in love. I'm obsessed and I don't even feel guilty about it," RiRi said of her boy, she gave birth to in May last year with Rocky.

Adding to it, Rocky said, "[He's] growing big. Beautiful, happy baby."

Paying tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, Riri stunned in the gorgeous white gown featuring a silk cape made of embroidered white flowers with a 16-foot train.

According to the publication, the cape had “30 Camelias, 500 petals and 25 leaves and was crafted by 30 seamstresses.”

Completing her look, Rihanna choose a pair of white sunglasses and large and fax eyelashes. Adding a dash of colour, the singer also opted for a bold red lip.