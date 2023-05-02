Did Naveen-ul-Haq take a dig at Virat Kohli?

Naveen-ul-Haq (Left) and Virat Kolhi. — Instagram/naveen_ul_haq/Twitter/File

Following an altercation between India’s former captain Virat Kohli and Afghanistan player Naveen-ul-Haq, the latter on Tuesday shared a cryptic message on his Instagram story that fans believe is a dig at the former.

The Afghan player, in his story on the photo- and video-sharing platform, wrote: “You get what you deserve that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes.”

While Naveen has not named anyone in his story, nor has he given any context, fans are convinced that the message was given in context to yesterday’s fight.

As a result of the fight between Kohli, Gautam Gambhir and Naveen during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) yesterday, both players were fined 100% of their match fees.



Kohli plays as a batter for RCB; meanwhile, Gambhir is the global mentor of LSG.

The original spat took place during the 17th over of the game when Virat and Naveen had an argument. A video of the game shows the former Indian skipper getting enraged over something the LSG batter said.

Non-striking batter Amit Mishra and an umpire got involved and tried to calm the emotions of the two players.

However, the spat did not end there. The two players were seen growling at each other once again when the teams shook hands with each other after the completion of the game. As things heated, RCB player Glenn Maxwell broke it off.

This was followed by a heated altercation between Gambhir and Kohli, after the former had pulled away his team’s opener Kyle Mayers from a chat with Kohli.

But, the tempers did not cool after two heated rounds. The LSG coach was first seen taking batter Kyle Mayors away from Kohli and later the two were seen to be engaging in an argument which was again interfered with by team players and umpires.



Naveen was also fined 50% of his match fees for breaching the tournament’s code of conduct.

Earlier, RCB's bowlers starred to secure an 18-run victory against LSG in a low-scoring match.

Bangalore, still searching for their first IPL title, moved up a place to fifth in the 10-team table with five wins in nine matches. Lucknow dropped to third.