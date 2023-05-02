 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Sophie Turner’s honest confession over posting daughter’s photo on Instagram

Sophie Turner has recently explained why she deleted a video of her daughter on Instagram.

On May 1, the Game of Thrones star “accidentally” posted a video of her and Joe Jonas’ two-year-old daughter Willa on her IG story. However, she quickly deleted it after a while and requested anyone who “reposted the moment” to take it down.

Elaborating on her reason, Turner said, “Earlier today I made an honest mistake accidentally posting a video of our daughter on Instagram stories.”

The actress continued, “We have always advocated for our kids' rights to privacy so sharing this publicly is something that is against anything I stand for.”

“Our children deserve the right to grow up out of the public eye, to learn and grow in private. If I ever were to post anything of our kids, know that it is unquestionably a mistake,” stated the 27-year-old.

In the end, Turner added, “I would greatly appreciate if anyone who has reposted on any of other platform please delete the video.”

In an interview with Elle UK last year, Turner slammed paparazzi over sharing her children photo without their permission.

“It's not something I want her to deal with unless she says, ‘This is what I want to do’. We're quite strict about that,” she commented.

Turner shared, “We'll encourage her to do whatever she wants but I don't think we would professionally let her do anything until she's 18. I also feel quite strongly about my daughter not becoming a nepotism child.”

