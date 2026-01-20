 
MGK slams 'gossip' amid major buzz around Megan Fox relationship

MGK and Megan Fox’s relationship continues to fuel speculation

Geo News Digital Desk
January 20, 2026

Machine Gun Kelly has broken his silence amid growing speculation around his relationship with Megan Fox.

Amid growing uncertainty, the rapper also known as MGK took to his Instagram stories, airing comments on the state of “mainstream gossip media”.

“Mainstream gossip media is so,” the singer-songwriter wrote alongside emojis depicting corn and puke, likely labelling the subject corny.

MGK has shared his take on the situation after the recent reports about him and the Transformers actress speculated the complete breakdown of their dynamic.

The pair, who welcomed 10-month old daughter Saga Blade last March, were reportedly sharing a healthy co-parenting relationship after a long on-again, off-again connection.

While later follow-ups suggested that the couple had resumed their romance since they began spending time together to raise their daughter.

“They’re putting the baby first, and it’s brought them closer in many ways,” a source told People back in October.

However, the publication’s recent report stated that MGK and Megan are now “done” for good.

An insider contributed to the report, published on January 16, by disclosing that the celebrity duo “haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done.”

Despite the conflicting narrative, it is crucial to highlight that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been together a long time, and may remain entwined for longer.

They first came together in 2020 on the set of their 2021 film, Midnight in the Switchgrass. While they got engaged in 2023, before multiple break-ups and eventual attempts at reconciliation.

