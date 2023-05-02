 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons

Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique reportedly has issues spending 10 days with his sons as he has requested a reduction in time he's supposed to spend with them.

After long negotiations, it was finalized between the Waka Waka singer and the former Barcelona player that their kids will stay with Shakira and Gerard can meet them for 10 days each month.

However, it is being reported now that the athlete wants a “reduction in time” that was allotted to him to meet his boys, Sasha and Milan.

Sports Manor reported, “Gerard Piqué has requested a reduction in time with his children, according to the Spanish press. The former player wants to see them 5 or 6 days a month.”

According to the publication, it has come as a shock for the boys, who have shifted to Miami with Shakira after she broke up with Gerard.

However, a report by Canal RCN reported that Gerard is looking to buy a house in Miami that too close to Shakira’s residence so that it would be easier for him to spend time with his children.

Shakira parted ways with Gerard last year following 12-year romance without disclosing reasons of their separation.

Weeks later, the footballer made his relationship with 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti Instagram official. Meanwhile, Shakira is rumoured to be dating Spanish musician Alejandro Sanz.

