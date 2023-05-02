 
Tuesday May 02, 2023
Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner has recently shared wise words about life from former First Lady Michelle Obama on social media.

On Monday night, the Peppermint star reshared a clip of Obama from Grace Eleyae page on her Instagram Story where the Becoming author revealed a life lesson she gave it to her daughters.

Captioning the post, the 13 Going on 30 actress wrote, “Life is practice.”

In a video, Obama said, “The other thing I tell young people is life is practice.”

The author revealed that she also told her daughters every day that they are “practicing of who they are going to be”.

She quipped, “If you are waking up late or you are trifling or you are not getting your homework done, that’s what you are practicing.”

“If you are whining, you are practicing being a whiner,” commented Obama.

She remarked, “If you want people to trust you, you have to be trustworthy.”

Obama believed that these “habits have to start early”.

She explained that the kids need to find mentors early in their lives, adding, “Find an inspiration”.

Meanwhile, Obama is busy promoting her new book The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, which was published in November last year.

