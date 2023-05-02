 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules
Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

The Oscars organizers have introduced fresh regulations for the next edition of the awards ceremony, which includes limitations on promotional activities following the To Leslie campaign scandal that occurred earlier this year.

The changes include limits on the number of hosted screenings before nominations, the complete elimination of them post-nominations, and the elimination of physical outreach as campaigns go more virtual.

The new rules also specify what Academy members can and cannot say when speaking to voters, and there is now a clear process for reporting campaign violations.

“The Academy has revised these promotional regulations for the 96th Oscars to bring clarity, fairness, and transparency to how motion picture companies and individuals directly associated with awards-eligible motion pictures may promote such motion pictures,” reads the statement from the Academy.

The new rules address where the To Leslie campaign may have overstepped. Social media outreach is also now more limited, and members cannot use social media to “encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance, or achievement”.

The To Leslie nomination led to allegations that the grassroots campaign for the film had violated laws set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which forbid reaching out to Academy members directly to advertise a movie during the Oscars voting phase.

The consequences for violating any of these rules have been clarified, along with the process to file a complaint, and include revoking voting privileges, rescinding an Oscar nomination, and expelling a member from the Academy.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside
Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’
'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast

'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast
‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala

‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala
Ed Sheeran raises copyright trial stakes

Ed Sheeran raises copyright trial stakes

Sylvester Stallone returns to the mountains in 'Cliffhanger' sequel

Sylvester Stallone returns to the mountains in 'Cliffhanger' sequel
BTS’ Suga performs his title track on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

BTS’ Suga performs his title track on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke

Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke
Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Emma Watson reflects on stepping away from acting: ‘felt caged’

Emma Watson reflects on stepping away from acting: ‘felt caged’
Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons

Shakira ex Gerard Pique reportedly refuses to spend 10 days with his sons
Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his 'horrible month'

Ed Sheeran breaks silence on his 'horrible month'