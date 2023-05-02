Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

The Oscars organizers have introduced fresh regulations for the next edition of the awards ceremony, which includes limitations on promotional activities following the To Leslie campaign scandal that occurred earlier this year.

The changes include limits on the number of hosted screenings before nominations, the complete elimination of them post-nominations, and the elimination of physical outreach as campaigns go more virtual.

The new rules also specify what Academy members can and cannot say when speaking to voters, and there is now a clear process for reporting campaign violations.

“The Academy has revised these promotional regulations for the 96th Oscars to bring clarity, fairness, and transparency to how motion picture companies and individuals directly associated with awards-eligible motion pictures may promote such motion pictures,” reads the statement from the Academy.

The new rules address where the To Leslie campaign may have overstepped. Social media outreach is also now more limited, and members cannot use social media to “encourage or discourage members to vote for any motion picture, performance, or achievement”.

The To Leslie nomination led to allegations that the grassroots campaign for the film had violated laws set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, which forbid reaching out to Academy members directly to advertise a movie during the Oscars voting phase.

The consequences for violating any of these rules have been clarified, along with the process to file a complaint, and include revoking voting privileges, rescinding an Oscar nomination, and expelling a member from the Academy.