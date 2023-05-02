 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Fans swoon over Pedro Pescals Met Gala look
Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look

Pedro Pascal shined at the Met Gala by donning a pair of shorts with a shocking red trench coat that sent his fans drooling.

Scores of fans swooned over the 48-year-old star-studded ceremony Gala as the star cemented his online sex symbol status.

"Sweet Jesus ... thank you so much for this because Eevee... this man is so fine," one admirer commented.

"God bless whoever it was at Vogue that did a slow pan up Pedro Pascal's legs on the carpet at the Met," one user wrote.

"I ADORE this guy. AND he rocks those shorts! #PedroPascal Wins!" add another.

Pascal shot to popularity after Game of Thrones and Netflix's Narcos role, but his Star Wars show The Mandalorian and HBO post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us made him most-sought after star.

The Chilean-born actor also netted roles in some on the big-budgeted films movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside
Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules
Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’
'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast

'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast
‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director discusses reason for Season 2 plot

‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director discusses reason for Season 2 plot
‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala

‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala
Ed Sheeran raises copyright trial stakes

Ed Sheeran raises copyright trial stakes

Sylvester Stallone returns to the mountains in 'Cliffhanger' sequel

Sylvester Stallone returns to the mountains in 'Cliffhanger' sequel
BTS’ Suga performs his title track on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

BTS’ Suga performs his title track on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke

Woody Harrelson’s blunt response to Saturday Night Live backlash over Covid joke
Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows

Hollywood writers' strike struck Late-Night shows