Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look

Pedro Pascal shined at the Met Gala by donning a pair of shorts with a shocking red trench coat that sent his fans drooling.

Scores of fans swooned over the 48-year-old star-studded ceremony Gala as the star cemented his online sex symbol status.

"Sweet Jesus ... thank you so much for this because Eevee... this man is so fine," one admirer commented.

"God bless whoever it was at Vogue that did a slow pan up Pedro Pascal's legs on the carpet at the Met," one user wrote.

"I ADORE this guy. AND he rocks those shorts! #PedroPascal Wins!" add another.

Pascal shot to popularity after Game of Thrones and Netflix's Narcos role, but his Star Wars show The Mandalorian and HBO post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us made him most-sought after star.

The Chilean-born actor also netted roles in some on the big-budgeted films movies like Wonder Woman 1984 and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.