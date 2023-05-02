 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

Miranda Lambert reveals happy marriage secret
Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert shared her thriving marriage secret with the world at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert.

The country singer said to Fox News Digital, "Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think."

"Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce," she added.

The 39-year-old tied the knot with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019.

The Drunk singer posted several pictures highlighting her chemistry with McLoughlin on their fourth wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating four years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin Happy anniversary babe! You are the best," she penned.

She added, "(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics)," signaling to her husband's shirtless pictures.

"I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter… I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people," she joked, referring to McLoughlin's fit physique. "You're welcome, world."


More From Entertainment:

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why
King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo
Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley
Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look

Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside
Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules
Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’
K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue

K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue
'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast

'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast
K-pop group Le SSerafim thank soloist Somi for supporting their comeback

K-pop group Le SSerafim thank soloist Somi for supporting their comeback
‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director discusses reason for Season 2 plot

‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director discusses reason for Season 2 plot
‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala

‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo and Blackpink’s Jennie pose together at Met Gala