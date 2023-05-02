Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert shared her thriving marriage secret with the world at Willie Nelson's 90th birthday concert.

The country singer said to Fox News Digital, "Everybody’s still trying to figure that out, I think."

"Communication and laughing together I think is the secret, secret sauce," she added.

The 39-year-old tied the knot with NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin in January 2019.

The Drunk singer posted several pictures highlighting her chemistry with McLoughlin on their fourth wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating four years married today with my main squeeze @brendanjmcloughlin Happy anniversary babe! You are the best," she penned.

She added, "(Y’all are welcome for the last two pics)," signaling to her husband's shirtless pictures.

"I told him, I operate in my gift. I'm a singer-songwriter… I believe that my job, given my gift, is take songs to the people, so if you're given this gift you should take that to the people," she joked, referring to McLoughlin's fit physique. "You're welcome, world."



