 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday May 02, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 02, 2023

King Charles is being mocked for his 'sausage' fingers in recent photo posted by the Royal Family.

The 74-year-old, who is all set to be coronated this week, shared a countdown photo to the May 6th event.

"As Their Majesties’ Coronation draws closer, a new picture has been shared of The King and The Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace," the Royal Family official Instagram account posted the photos.

Commenting on the monarch's hidden hands, a netizen pointed out his infamous 'sausage' fingers.

"We're never seeing them again brother," wrote one.

"I can't believe Twitter has bullied the literal King into never showing his hands," another added.

"I want to abolish the monarchy but I do still feel bad that we have gang bullied a grown man into never showing his hands again," a third wrote.

Speaking about the King's hand condition, Dr Gareth Nye earlier told Daily Star: “King Charles has always been known to have large fingers and previous suggestions for the possible causes away from his individual anatomy included oedema which is where fluid leaks out of the blood and stays within the tissues nearby leading to a swollen appearance."

“Although King Charles's fingers are swollen, I do not feel that in this case oedema is the [the correct diagnosis] due to the length of time they have been like this in addition to the apparent worsening of the situation he noted.

More From Entertainment:

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why

'The Late Late Show's James Corden quit. He explains why
Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

Miranda Lambert reveals 'happy marriage' secret

K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback

K-pop group Aespa drop new teasers for comeback
Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley shares sweet memories of former husband Elvis Presley
Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look

Fans swoon over Pedro Pescal's Met Gala look
Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside

Keanu Reeves’ band Dogstar to release new music after 21 years: Deets inside
Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules

Oscar campaigns face strict social media restrictions under new Academy rules
Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’

Jennifer Garner agrees with Michelle Obama as she preaches ‘life is practice’
K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue

K-pop group SHINees’s agency responds to concerns over their fan meet venue
'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast

'Gladiator' sequel adds Pedro Pascal to cast
K-pop group Le SSerafim thank soloist Somi for supporting their comeback

K-pop group Le SSerafim thank soloist Somi for supporting their comeback
‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director discusses reason for Season 2 plot

‘Tale Of The Nine-Tailed 1938’ director discusses reason for Season 2 plot