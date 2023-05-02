King Charles 'bullied' into hiding 'sausage fingers' ahead of coronation: Photo

King Charles is being mocked for his 'sausage' fingers in recent photo posted by the Royal Family.



The 74-year-old, who is all set to be coronated this week, shared a countdown photo to the May 6th event.

"As Their Majesties’ Coronation draws closer, a new picture has been shared of The King and The Queen Consort in the Blue Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace," the Royal Family official Instagram account posted the photos.



Commenting on the monarch's hidden hands, a netizen pointed out his infamous 'sausage' fingers.

"We're never seeing them again brother," wrote one.

"I can't believe Twitter has bullied the literal King into never showing his hands," another added.

"I want to abolish the monarchy but I do still feel bad that we have gang bullied a grown man into never showing his hands again," a third wrote.



Speaking about the King's hand condition, Dr Gareth Nye earlier told Daily Star: “King Charles has always been known to have large fingers and previous suggestions for the possible causes away from his individual anatomy included oedema which is where fluid leaks out of the blood and stays within the tissues nearby leading to a swollen appearance."



“Although King Charles's fingers are swollen, I do not feel that in this case oedema is the [the correct diagnosis] due to the length of time they have been like this in addition to the apparent worsening of the situation he noted.

