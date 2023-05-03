Margot Robbie may play 'Susan Storm' in Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'

Margot Robbie plays 'Harley Quinn in DC's 'Suicide Squad'

Hollywood star Margot Robbie, widely known for her character Harley Quinn, is probably going to play an important role in Marvel Studios famous Fantastic Four franchise.

So far, there has been no official confirmation of the news. Reportedly, Margot will be playing the main character of Fantastic Four, Susan Storm. However, if the reports turn out to be true, then it is going to be a big deal for diehard Marvel fans.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has begun working on Fanatastic Four. They have finally started their hunt for actors to play the superhero roles.

The Barbie actor, who is already playing DC Comics character Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad franchise, has an open choice if she wants to shift between brands and wish to feature in Marvel's much-awaited 2025 film.

Margot Robbie is a globally recognized actor of the Hollywood industry. She also starred in famous movies like; No Strings Attached, Little Women and Suicide Squad. At present, she is gearing up for the release of her film Barbie that is slated to release worldwide on July 21, reports Indiatoday.