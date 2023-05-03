Emma Watson finally goes back to school

Emma Watson has recently embarked on a new journey to Oxford University for her Master’s degree 10 years after she completed her first degree.

According to Independent, the Beauty and the Beast star first attended Oxford between 2011 and 2012 as part of the Visiting Student Programme.

The outlet reported that the actress will now enrolled in MA in Creative Writing course in September 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Watson attended the Dragon School, as well as Headington School where she studied for her GCSEs and A levels.

Interestingly, Watson joined Brown University in Rhode Island for BA in English Literature and had to postpone as she was filming Harry Potter movie.

Watson opened up about her degree in a new interview with The Financial Times as she and her brother launch their new organic, carbon-neutral gin.

The actress also elaborated on her decision to step back from the acting world.

“I wasn’t very happy, if I’m being honest. I think I felt a bit caged,” she added.