Prince Harry US visa under threat after drug confession?

Prince Harry has seemingly landed himself in trouble after confessing her took various kinds of drugs back in the days.



The Duke of Sussex, who credited his usage of cocaine, cannabis and magic mushrooms in healing from Princess Diana's death, has forced the US public to demand a review.

Express.co.uk asked in a survey: "Given his admission in his book Spare that he previously consumed drugs, should Prince Harry's visa application be reviewed by the Department of Homeland Security?"

54% pf the people have said yes whilte a 29% have answered no. The rest of the 17% have been neutral about the question.

Meanwhile, commentator Nile Gardiner says: "There's a clear public interest in ensuring US immigration law is applied equally to everyone who applies to the United States. The principle is fundamentally important here. No one should be above the law. No one should receive preferential treatment. Immigration law should be applied effectively in all cases," the commentator said.

In a recent interview, the Duke admitted about his former drug habits.

He said: “(Cocaine) didn’t do anything for me, it was more a social thing and gave me a sense of belonging for sure, I think it probably also made me feel different to the way I was feeling, which was kind of the point.



“Marijuana is different, that actually really did help me.”